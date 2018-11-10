Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 92.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CELP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.41. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELP. ValuEngine raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Cypress Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

