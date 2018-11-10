CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 8,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at $199,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,578 shares of company stock valued at $550,757 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 311.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

