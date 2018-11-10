DA Davidson Analysts Give Alteryx (AYX) a $66.00 Price Target

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) received a $66.00 price target from analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. 936,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,495. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -186.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,269,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $238,894.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and sold 3,390,485 shares worth $187,381,390. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,950.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 234,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

