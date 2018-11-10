DA Davidson Comments on Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $99.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,274,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,577 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 513,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,340 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

