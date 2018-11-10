DA Davidson Trims Nlight (LASR) Target Price to $30.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised Nlight from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nlight from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Nlight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Nlight has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nlight will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 180,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $4,579,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,481,622 shares of company stock valued at $63,132,464.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

