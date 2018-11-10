DA Davidson Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,736. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

