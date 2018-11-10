DACC (DACC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $367,393.00

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, DACC has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. DACC has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $367,393.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DACC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DDEX, Exrates and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00061029 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001417 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 173.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DACC Profile

DACC is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co. The official message board for DACC is medium.com/@daccproject.

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Exrates, IDEX, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DACC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DACC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

