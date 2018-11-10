Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,210 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Allergan by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AGN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $165.52 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

