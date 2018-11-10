Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $269,062. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/daiwa-securities-group-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt.html.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.