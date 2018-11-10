Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10,688.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $45,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000.

PLAY stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $656,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,289.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $5,568,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,352.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

