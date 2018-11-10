Davita (DVA) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

NYSE DVA opened at $69.70 on Thursday. Davita has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,229,000 after purchasing an additional 285,684 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

