DaxxCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $347.00 (DAXX)

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One DaxxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DaxxCoin has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. DaxxCoin has a total market cap of $99,976.00 and $347.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.03300331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00147365 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DaxxCoin Profile

DaxxCoin (DAXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. The official website for DaxxCoin is daxxcoin.org. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DaxxCoin Coin Trading

DaxxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaxxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaxxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

