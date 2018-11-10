Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.17 ($57.18).

DHER opened at €36.86 ($42.86) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 1-year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

