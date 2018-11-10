Delphi Energy (DEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 110400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.40 target price on Delphi Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$36.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Energy Corp will post 0.0700000025094341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lamont Clement Tolley acquired 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$64,440.00.

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

