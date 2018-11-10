Delphi Technologies (DLPH) PT Set at $25.00 by Barclays

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) received a $25.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DLPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE DLPH traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,157. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 142.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 908.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 753.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

