DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.00 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MAI Capital Management grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/dentsply-sirona-xray-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.