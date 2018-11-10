DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DENTSPLY SIRONA earned a coverage optimism score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the medical instruments supplier an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,501,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

