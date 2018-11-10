Deutsche Bank Lowers Sophos Group (SOPH) Price Target to GBX 370

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SOPH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Sophos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Sophos Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sophos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.67 ($7.23).

Shares of Sophos Group stock opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.42) on Thursday. Sophos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 258.70 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 675.62 ($8.83).

In related news, insider Nick Bray sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £10,046.60 ($13,127.66).

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

