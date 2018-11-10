Deutsche Bank Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.55 ($149.48).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €102.34 ($119.00) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

