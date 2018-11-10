Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€2.90” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Deutsche Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.27).

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

