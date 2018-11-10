Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$79.00” Price Target for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.30.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,145,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,277,000 after buying an additional 417,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,540,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,617,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,727 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.