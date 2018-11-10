Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €15.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.06 ($16.34).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €11.76 ($13.67). 517,210 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

