DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Headlines about DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DEUTSCHE POST A/S earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,230. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

