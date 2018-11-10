Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.04 ($43.07).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €28.57 ($33.22) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

