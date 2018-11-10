Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.80 ($19.54).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.70 ($17.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

