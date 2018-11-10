Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €42.74 ($49.70) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Commerzbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.80 ($50.94).

DWNI traded up €0.43 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching €41.33 ($48.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,004 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

