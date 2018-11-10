DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

