Digitex Futures Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $51.36 million and $651,694.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00149405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00251973 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.10242192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

