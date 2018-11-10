Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of DFS opened at $70.56 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/discover-financial-services-dfs-shares-sold-by-chemical-bank.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.