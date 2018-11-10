Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of DXYN remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,651. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dixie Group stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.96% of Dixie Group worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dixie Group (DXYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/dixie-group-dxyn-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.