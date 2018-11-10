Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Position Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,387 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

