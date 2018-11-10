Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of DM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.93. 185,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.67. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

