Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gaia Inc (GAIA)

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Gaia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.68). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Gaia had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million.

GAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gaia to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaia by 2,519.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaia by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gaia by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $3,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.