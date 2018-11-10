Douglas M. Baker, Jr. Sells 40,025 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 736,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,996. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

