Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 647,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,409. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $527.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Alex Sapir bought 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $495,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Dova Pharmaceuticals worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

