DowDuPont (DWDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DowDuPont Inc. operates as a holding company. It produces agricultural chemicals, material science, and specialty chemical products. Agriculture Business offers crop protection and seeds and traits. Material Science Business offers a range of solutions including consumer solutions and infrastructure solutions and plastics performance. Specialty Products Business includes protection solutions, electronics and communications, nutrition and health and industrial biosciences. DowDuPont Inc, formerly known as Dow Chemical Company, is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. MED restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE DWDP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 11,662,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471,750. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DowDuPont by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in DowDuPont by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DowDuPont by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in DowDuPont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in DowDuPont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

