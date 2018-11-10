Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.
Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $7.34 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $8.83.
About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.
There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.
