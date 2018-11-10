Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $7.34 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $8.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/dreyfus-strategic-muni-leo-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.