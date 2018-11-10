DS Smith plc (DITHF) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DS Smith in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

DITHF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. DS Smith has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.68.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

