Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Receives $70.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of research firms have commented on DNKN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 722,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,097. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $139,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $953,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,655,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 107,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.