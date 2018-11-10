Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,427 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 64.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $338.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

