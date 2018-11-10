Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 36,926 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Huntsman by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 262,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

