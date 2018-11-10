E-coin Price Reaches $1.94 (ECN)

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, E-coin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One E-coin coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00030206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. E-coin has a total market cap of $678,300.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00027518 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00063078 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003483 BTC.

E-coin Profile

ECN is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com.

Buying and Selling E-coin

E-coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

