e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,328 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $110,096.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 65,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $859,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

