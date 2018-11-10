e.l.f. Beauty Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin purchased 65,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,156,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,730. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.