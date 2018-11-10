EBCoin (EBC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, EBCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $15,295.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00249009 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.67 or 0.10901552 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,519,568,066 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.