eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 61.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 222,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,917. The stock has a market cap of $679.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.68. eHealth has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.