Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,370. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 237,265 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,861,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-eigr-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-43-eps.html.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.