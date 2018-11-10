Eight Capital Trims Osisko gold royalties (OR) Target Price to C$12.15

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.02.

TSE:OR opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.49 and a 1-year high of C$15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

