Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EFII. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ EFII opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.88, a PEG ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

