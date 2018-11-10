Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ELEEF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.